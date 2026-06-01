Maplewood hit-and-run leaves man critically injured, driver at large

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The Brief Maplewood police say a 37-year-old man was critically hurt in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night. Police are looking for the driver of a dark-colored pick-up truck who left the scene just before 9:15 p.m. The alleged driver was spotted at a nearby Cub Foods on surveillance footage making a purchase before leaving around 9:30 p.m.



The Maplewood Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash Saturday night that left a man critically injured.

Maplewood hit-and-run

What we know:

Maplewood officers responded at about 9:14 p.m. Saturday, May 30, to the area of Rice Street and McCarrons Boulevard on a report that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived, they located a 37-year-old man with significant injuries lying in the road.

Witnesses told police they observed a dark-colored pick-up truck traveling northbound on Rice Street when it hit the victim, then left the scene continuing to go northbound.

The victim was taken to Regions Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Maplewood police seek driver

Dig deeper:

Investigators were led to locate video of the suspect vehicle arriving at Cub Foods at 100 County Road B West shortly after the incident.

Police say the suspect briefly enters the store, makes a purchase, then exits the store and drives out of the parking lot eastbound on County Road B at approximately 9:28 p.m.

What you can do:

The Maplewood Police Department is actively investigating this case and is asking anyone with information to contact Lt. Michael Hoemke at 651-249-2605 or michael.hoemke@maplewoodmn.gov.