St. Paul seek tips in Case Avenue homicide that left man dead

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The Brief Police are asking for tips after a man was found dead near Johnson Parkway and Case Avenue on Monday, May 25. Investigators want anyone who saw or heard anything unusual in the area last weekend to come forward. The victim, Gabriel, was found with injuries from an edged weapon and pronounced dead at the scene.



St. Paul police are urging anyone with information about a deadly attack near Johnson Parkway and Case Avenue to contact investigators.

Investigators seek public’s help after man found dead near railroad tracks

What we know:

Officers responded to a call just after 11 a.m. on Monday, May 25, after a passerby reported seeing a man lying between the railroad tracks off Case Avenue, in the area of Johnson Parkway. The man, now identified by police as Gabriel, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he appeared to have injuries from an edged weapon.

Police are focusing their investigation on the area around Johnson Parkway and Case Avenue. Investigators are asking residents, businesses, and anyone who traveled through the area last weekend to report anything unusual or suspicious, including people, vehicles, or events that stood out.

Why you should care:

Police say community tips and video footage could be key to solving this case. They are encouraging anyone with information, including doorbell or surveillance video, to help establish a timeline of events.

Investigators are hoping to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything out of the ordinary in the area last weekend. They are also looking for any video footage that could help piece together what happened.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call St. Paul police at 651-266-5650. Investigators say even the smallest details could be critical to solving the case.

The police are also encouraging people to check any cameras or devices that may have captured activity in the area last weekend.