Driver rescued after hitting cows, rolling truck in Kandiyohi County crash

article

The Brief A driver was seriously injured in a crash on County Road 29 in Kandiyohi County on Sunday night. The driver hit two cows in the road, went into the ditch, struck a tree and rolled the vehicle. First responders rescued the man pinned inside the truck. He sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.



A driver in Kandiyohi County was seriously injured after hitting two cows in the road and crashing into a tree Sunday night.

Driver crashes into cows

What we know:

The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on County Road 29 near 13th Street Northwest in Lake Andrew Township.

A 22-year-old man from rural Pennock was driving the truck when he hit two cows in the roadway, veered into the ditch, struck a tree and rolled the vehicle onto its side.

Authorities said the man was pinned inside the truck but managed to call 911 for help. Emergency crews from New London Fire Department and Kandiyohi County Rescue worked to free him from the vehicle.

The driver was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not share additional details about the cows involved or whether they were injured in the crash.