Driver rescued after hitting cows, rolling truck in Kandiyohi County crash
LAKE ANDREW TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A driver in Kandiyohi County was seriously injured after hitting two cows in the road and crashing into a tree Sunday night.
Driver crashes into cows
What we know:
The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened just before 11 p.m. on County Road 29 near 13th Street Northwest in Lake Andrew Township.
A 22-year-old man from rural Pennock was driving the truck when he hit two cows in the roadway, veered into the ditch, struck a tree and rolled the vehicle onto its side.
Authorities said the man was pinned inside the truck but managed to call 911 for help. Emergency crews from New London Fire Department and Kandiyohi County Rescue worked to free him from the vehicle.
The driver was treated at the scene and transported by ambulance for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
What we don't know:
Authorities did not share additional details about the cows involved or whether they were injured in the crash.
The Source: This story uses information from the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office.