Boom Island Park to host first US installation of Beyond Walls in June

The Brief Minneapolis will host the first U.S. installation of Saype’s "Beyond Walls" art project at Boom Island Park starting Monday, June 1. The giant hand-painted artwork will use biodegradable pigments and be unveiled on Saturday, June 6. Temporary fencing will be in place during painting, but visitors can walk on the finished piece until it fades naturally.



A world-famous land art project is coming to Boom Island Park, making Minneapolis the first city in the U.S. to join a global chain for the art display.

Saype’s Beyond Walls in Minneapolis

What we know:

Internationally acclaimed artist Saype will paint a massive, temporary fresco of intertwined hands on the riverfront lawn at Boom Island Park, starting Monday, June 1. The public can see the finished piece at a community celebration on Saturday, June 6.

Organizers say the Beyond Walls project has traveled to 21 cities across four continents since 2019, with installations near landmarks like the Eiffel Tower and the Pyramids of Giza. Minneapolis will be the 22nd stop and the first in the U.S.

Dig deeper:

A press release says that Saype’s artwork uses biodegradable paint made from chalk and charcoal, applied directly to grass. The design of giant, linked hands is meant to symbolize human connection and community.

Temporary fencing and signs will be in place to protect the artwork during painting. Once unveiled, people are welcome to walk on the fresco, which will gradually fade over three weeks to three months, depending on the weather.

What they're saying:

"Parks are where communities come together, and Beyond Walls is a powerful expression of that idea," said Al Bangoura, Superintendent of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board. "We’re incredibly excited to host a unique project that creates a meaningful experience for residents and visitors alike. This installation will reflect the energy and creativity that built Minneapolis’ strong communities, excellent parks, and vibrant public art."

"Beyond Walls speaks to the invisible connections that unite people beyond borders, cultures, and differences," said Saype. "Minneapolis is a city where questions of community, resilience, and living together carry a particular meaning and strength. Bringing this project here for its very first installation in the United States feels both natural and deeply symbolic. I’m honored to bring this work to Minneapolis, and I look forward to meeting and connecting with the local community through this shared experience."

The backstory:

Organizers say that Beyond Walls is the largest participatory land-art project ever created, beginning in 2019 at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. It has since appeared in cities such as Geneva, Berlin, Istanbul, Venice, Cape Town, Tokyo and Cairo.

Each installation is temporary, designed to fade naturally and "remind viewers that the impact of art is measured by its meaning, not its permanence," a press release says.