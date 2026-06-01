MDA warns of potential metal fragments in Milkjam Creamery products

The Brief The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is warning customers about possible metal fragments in Milkjam Creamery frozen desserts. Four specific ice cream variations sold at the Minneapolis shop are affected due to potential equipment failure. No reports of illness so far, but customers are urged to return or discard the items.



Some frozen treats from a popular Minneapolis ice cream shop are the focus of a new safety warning by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA).

Advisory issued for Milkjam Creamery products

What we know:

The MDA says certain Milkjam Creamery ice cream and non-dairy desserts may contain metal fragments.

The affected products include Black Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (pint package, lot code 052662-26), Toasted Coconut Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert (pint package, lot code 052763-27), Zahra Ice Cream, and Ridin’ Duuuurty Ice Cream consumed in-store between May 26 and May 28. The advisory only applies to products sold at the Milkjam Creamery shop in Minneapolis.

Dig deeper:

Lot codes are printed on the pint packages for the Black Non-Dairy and Toasted Coconut flavors, while Zahra and Ridin’ Duuuurty ice cream were only affected if eaten in-store during the listed dates.

The MDA says the issue was discovered during a routine inspection and that no one has reported getting sick or hurt from these products so far.

On its social media, Milkjam noted that it would be temporarily closed until Tuesday, June 2.

What's next:

Customers who bought any of these products should throw them away or return them to the store.

Anyone with questions about the advisory can reach out to the MDA at (651) 201-6300.