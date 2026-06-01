Lake County authorities rescue man, 88, after 30-foot fall near Caribou River

The Brief The Lake County Sheriff's Office says it rescued an 88-year-old man after he fell about 30 feet near the Caribou River. The incident happened just after 1 p.m. Sunday on the Caribou River Trail. The man had no serious injuries, only cuts and scrapes.



A man in northeastern Minnesota is lucky to be alive after falling about 30 feet near the Caribou River in Lake County on Sunday.

Fall near Caribou River

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says it responded just after 1 p.m. Sunday to a report of an 88-year-old man who fell about 30 feet down towards the river off the Caribou River Trail. First responders with Lake County Rescue used ropes to rescue the man.

He had been hanging onto a tree over the river before he was rescued. Authorities say the man had no other injuries aside from cuts and scrapes.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Lake County Search and Rescue, Lake County Ambulance and a Minnesota State Park Ranger.

What we don't know:

What caused the man to fall is under investigation.