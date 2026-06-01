Hwy 169 southbound closed overnight June 1–3 between Hwy 55 and I-394

The Brief Southbound Highway 169 will be closed overnight between Highway 55 and I-394 from Monday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3. Drivers are advised to use the detour via eastbound Highway 55, southbound Highway 100 and westbound I-394. Northbound bridge repairs with lane reductions start Wednesday, June 3.



Drivers should plan ahead for overnight closures on a busy stretch of Highway 169 as maintenance work ramps up at the beginning of June.

Highway 169 overnight closures

What we know:

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says it will close southbound Highway 169 between Highway 55 and I-394 each night from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., from Monday, June 1 through Wednesday, June 3, at 5:30 a.m.

Why you should care:

Motorists are being asked to follow a detour using eastbound Highway 55 to southbound Highway 100 to westbound I-394.

Dig deeper:

MnDOT says the closure is part of ongoing maintenance work, and drivers should expect changes in their usual routes during these times.

What's next:

Once the southbound work wraps up, crews will begin bridge repairs on the northbound side of Highway 169 starting the evening of Wednesday, June 3. The northbound roadway will stay open but will be reduced to fewer lanes overnight as repairs are made, MnDOT says.

The reductions could lead to delays and traffic backups, so drivers are encouraged to plan for extra travel time.