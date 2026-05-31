Keith Ellison blasts Minnesota GOP for Derek Chauvin moment of silence

The Brief Minnesota Republicans gathered this weekend in Duluth for their convention. Saturday morning, GOP members held a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin before opening business for the day. Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder in the Memorial Day 2020 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Minnesota AG Keith Ellison blasted the GOP for the move in a statement, calling it "disturbing."



Minnesota’s Republican Party convened in Duluth this weekend as delegates gathered to make endorsements for upcoming primaries and elections.

Saturday morning, GOP members held a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin before opening their business for the day.

Derek Chauvin moment of silence

The backstory:

Just after 10 a.m. Saturday, Minnesota Republicans conducted a moment of silence for Chauvin. According to multiple reports, it happened at the request of a delegate.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was convicted of second-degree murder in the Memorial Day 2020 death of George Floyd. The incident sparked worldwide outrage and protests against racism, social injustice and police brutality. Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison, and is currently in federal custody in Big Spring, Texas. He is set to be released in November 2037.

The GOP’s moment of silence comes just days after the six-year anniversary of Floyd’s death. This year marked the first time Memorial Day was on the exact date of the incident.

Big picture view:

Some conservatives have argued that Chauvin didn't receive a fair trial. In an open letter to President Trump pushing for a pardon, commentator Ben Shapiro argued there was "pressure" on the jury due to the circumstances surrounding the trial.

Last year, President Trump did float the idea of pardoning Chauvin for his federal civil rights conviction. However, that pardon wouldn't clear Chauvin on his murder case. A pardon would only mean Chauvin would be moved from a federal facility to a state prison.

Chauvin filed an appeal for a new trial in the murder case last year. The Minnesota Court of Appeals previously denied an appeal. A judge denied Chauvin's petition earlier this month.

AG Keith Ellison blasts Minnesota GOP

What they're saying:

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison was at the DFL convention in Rochester over the weekend, and released a statement after hearing of the moment of silence.

"I am heartbroken and frankly shocked by the Minnesota Republican Party’s decision to hold a moment of silence for Derek Chauvin at their convention yesterday — days after the sixth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder.

"George Floyd’s children lost their father. His siblings lost their brother. His community lost a neighbor and friend. That loss is permanent and irreparable. The jury heard all the evidence. The appeals courts reviewed every claim. Justice was rendered according to our system of law.

"To honor the man convicted of murdering George Floyd — days after the very anniversary of that terrible day—is an act of profound cruelty to the Floyd family and to every Minnesotan who believes in accountability under law.

"To honor a man who disgraced his oath to uphold the law and his badge is disturbing. And to honor a man who damaged the reputation of the brave men and women who protect our communities night and day is disrespectful.

"This decision dishonors the memory of George Floyd and wounds his loved ones all over again. As the lead prosecutor whose team presented this case to a jury of twelve Minnesotans and then prevailed at every step of the appeals process, I am deeply troubled by what this says about the state of our politics. I apologize to the Floyd family and to all the dedicated officers who do their jobs honorably every day.

"Minnesota’s families — all of them — deserve better."

Timeline:

Ellison received the DFL endorsement for Minnesota Attorney General at the convention. Ron Schutz received the Republican endorsement at the GOP convention.