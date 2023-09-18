Maple Grove PD pulling SROs from schools

article

The Maple Grove Police Department announced on Monday the suspension of its school resource officer (SRO) program due to "ongoing confusion" over a new state law.

Law enforcement agencies have raised the alarm in recent weeks over the law change in the last legislation session that bars SROs from using specific holds and putting students in the prone position. Officials have argued that the new law creates confusion on when and how officers can intervene in conflicts at school.

"It's become increasingly more difficult for me to ensure our dedicated SROs have clear statutory authority to carry out their responsibilities to keep students, staff, and our school community safe with the recent law change. Implementing work-around for school safety is just not feasible," said Maple Grove police chief Eric Werner in a statement.

The department added the SRO program will remain suspended "until the law is changed" but will work with the school district to provide safety and security services to the schools.

The SROs will no longer be inside the Maple Grove or Osseo middle and high schools. The officers will be moved to the patrol division around the Maple Grove school area and respond to calls as needed.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department made a similar announcement on Sept. 14, suspending its SRO program due to "a series of challenging incidents."

