UCare's role in Minnesota Medicaid fraud: What the insurer knew and when

The Brief UCare continuously paid millions in fraudulent claims over several years despite internal warnings and investigations, according to recent court filings and evidence reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators. Ongoing criminal cases raise more questions about how the giant Medicaid provider responded to suspected fraud before its stunning collapse late last year. The FOX 9 Investigators previously found that other Medicaid providers suspected of fraud collected millions of dollars in overpayments from UCare.



UCare, once the state's largest Medicaid insurer, repeatedly approved the same billing practices that resulted in massive criminal investigations into Medicaid fraud, according to court records and evidence reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators.

‘UCare paid every claim’

What we know:

John Hamer is a criminal defense attorney representing several defendants currently charged with Medicaid fraud. "UCare paid every claim," Hamer argued in a court filing this summer.

He claims UCare investigated the suspected fraud involving his clients but continued to approve payments for another 16 months before alerting criminal investigators.

Hamer cited internal records he claims show UCare continued to authorize payments even after its own investigator reported that "intent to fraud is evident."

Hamer requested that UCare produce additional records and communications, but a judge denied his motion last week, calling it an overly broad "fishing expedition."

Why you should care:

The ongoing criminal case raises more questions about how the giant Medicaid provider responded to suspected fraud before its stunning collapse late last year.

The FOX 9 Investigators previously found UCare repeatedly approved payments to Medicaid providers suspected of fraud.

"In short, the entire case hinges on what UCare knew and when," Hamer argued.

Medica, which took over UCare’s Medicaid business, declined to comment.

RELATED: UCare’s Medicaid payouts more than doubled before insurer’s downfall

Medicaid fraud investigation

The backstory:

The ongoing criminal cases are part of a broader state investigation into Medicaid providers who allegedly billed for "phantom" interpreter services and bogus appointments at acupuncture, chiropractor and other specialty clinics.

The years-long PITSTOP 66 probe was led by Minnesota’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit and resulted in charges against more than two dozen providers, including drivers accused of exploiting UCare’s non-emergency transportation service.

Non-emergency transportation is one of 14 Medicaid services in Minnesota recently flagged as being highly susceptible to fraud.

Hamer contends that UCare — not the drivers — sat at the center of every transaction.

"Every ride that was provided had to be pre-authorized by UCare," Hamer said.

UCare rides and fraud

Dig deeper:

Other defendants implicated in the sprawling Medicaid scheme also claimed their billing practices had been approved by UCare, according to audio recordings obtained by the FOX 9 Investigators.

In one 90-minute recording between state investigators and accused fraudsters, UCare was mentioned at least 150 times.

"Never, ever accepted a ride without UCare sending us the ride. 100% of the time, every single time," said the manager of Driving Miss Daisy, a transportation company accused of fraud. "I swear to God, we're only scheduling rides from UCare."

UCare and the Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) determined the company had received overpayments from Medicaid but didn’t refer the matter for criminal investigation, according to Hamer.

"They didn’t even call it fraud," said Hamer, who represents former drivers at the company.

The former owner of Driving Miss Daisy is one of twelve Medicaid providers that have since been convicted of fraud in the PITSTOP 66 case.

However, UCare and other managed care organizations that were paid in part to prevent such fraud mostly avoided scrutiny until Gov. Tim Walz called for their elimination from the state’s Medicaid system earlier this year.

UCare's stunning downfall

Why you should care:

UCare was a nonprofit health insurer contracted by DHS to manage Medicaid coverage for low-income residents.

According to its managed care contracts, UCare was required to suspend payments when it received a credible allegation of fraud.

However, the FOX 9 Investigators identified several Medicaid providers who collected millions of dollars in overpayments from UCare years after they were initially suspected of fraud.

One convicted provider said UCare knew she was billing for overlapping appointments for multiple clients "because she told them."

UCare failed to report another provider, which allowed him to expand his scheme and collect another $570,000.

And Nasro Takhal, the suspected ringleader of the PITSTOP 66 scheme, kept billing even after she was banned, resulting in a "remarkable increase" in Medicaid funds paid by UCare.

The cases reveal how Medicaid money kept flowing from UCare to providers suspected of fraud.

RELATED: How UCare went from record surplus to shutting down

What they're saying:

"It looks like that was a lot of UCare money that was being stolen," DHS Inspector General James Clark told the FOX 9 Investigators earlier this year.

"And when you think about a sophisticated ring like that being able to work together to game the system, you have to wonder whether or not fraud detection efforts and oversight efforts were up to the task."

Steve Forrest, who worked as a prosecutor for the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit from 2021-2025, said private insurers like UCare are incentivized to prevent fraud.

Insurers are paid capitation rates — upfront, set amounts of money to cover the future cost of care for its members. If they don't stop fraud, they lose money.

"I'm honestly surprised that someone concerned about the bottom line didn't say 'what the hell is going on here?'" Forrest told the FOX 9 Investigators earlier this year.

But Hamer suggested the insurer was motivated to ramp up enrollment instead of cracking down on fraud.

Related: Medicaid fraudsters owe millions but pay back little

By the numbers:

In legal filings, Hamer claims UCare collected nearly $1,000 per month for every enrolled Medicaid member, regardless of whether that member sought care.

"If you were a convenience store and you were paid for every person who walked into the store, whether they bought something or not, you might not care whether they bought something. You might not care whether they stole something, particularly if they brought in two of their friends," Hamer recently told the FOX 9 Investigators.

The Medicaid model served UCare well coming out of the pandemic when fewer members sought care. The nonprofit reported a record surplus of $325 million in 2022.

That was followed by record losses as UCare’s Medicaid payouts more than doubled before the insurer shut down late last year.

UCare blamed its demise on rising healthcare costs.

But the non-profit was also plagued by weak expansion efforts, legal challenges and overpayments , according to a review of state and federal records by the FOX 9 Investigators.

Hamer believes UCare’s collapse deserves more scrutiny as the state addresses ongoing concerns about widespread Medicaid fraud.

"UCare is the one who got all the money. And they made billions, and their executives made millions during the course of all this. So, does it warrant further looking? I think so," Hamer said.