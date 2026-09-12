Minnesota DNR cancels Twin Metals mineral lease for site south of Boundary Waters

The Brief The Minnesota DNR says it has canceled a mineral lease that was held by Twin Metals. This comes amid intense debate over mining near the Minnesota Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness (BWCAW), as the site is located south of the area, east of Babbit. Twin Metals said it still retains a mix of state, private and mineral rights.



The Minnesota DNR canceled a mineral lease that was held by Twin Metals, but the company said it still retains other mineral rights across the state.

The cancelation is effective Nov. 10, according to a spokesperson for Twin Metals.

READ MORE: Gov. Walz bans new mining near Boundary Waters, splits labor allies

DNR cancels a Twin Metals mining lease

What they're saying:

Twin Metals Minnesota released the following statement confirming the lease cancellation:

"Twin Metals Minnesota is disappointed by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ decision to cancel one of our long-held state mineral leases. We have invested considerable resources into exploring the minerals associated with this site. The canceled lease is also located on School Trust Lands, which are established in the Minnesota Constitution to fund every K-12 school district in the state and are intended to maximize revenue generation over the long term. If developed in the future, this lease would contribute significant revenue for the fund. Twin Metals has invested more than 16 years in extensive exploration, geological, environmental, hydrological and engineering work, doing so in strict accordance with all applicable state and federal regulations. We remain committed to advancing a sustainable underground mining project that will bring vital economic opportunities to northeastern Minnesota."

The spokesperson confirmed the company still retains a mix of state, private and mineral rights.

The backstory:

The site is located south of Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness.

There has been intense local and national debates over mining near the area, with President Trump reversing a federal ban before Governor Walz imposed his own ban on new permits.

State response

The other side:

FOX 9 has reached out to the Minnesota DNR for more details and will update this story when one is received.