Minneapolis shooting leaves man critically injured in Near North

The Brief A man is in critical condition after he was shot several times Sunday night in Minneapolis. Police responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to a shooting near James and 11th avenues north. Officers are looking for surveillance video and additional witnesses as they investigate the shooting.



A shooting in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood left a man seriously injured Sunday night.

Man injured in shooting

What we know:

Police responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to a shooting on James Avenue North near 11th Avenue North.

At the scene, they found a man with several gunshot wounds.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is now listed in critical condition.

The backstory:

Witnesses told police the suspect was able to flee the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.

What's next:

Officers have since searched the neighborhood for video and additional witnesses. The case is under investigation by the department's Firearm Assault Shoot Team investigators.