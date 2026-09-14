Minneapolis shooting leaves man critically injured in Near North
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A shooting in Minneapolis' Near North neighborhood left a man seriously injured Sunday night.
Man injured in shooting
What we know:
Police responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. to a shooting on James Avenue North near 11th Avenue North.
At the scene, they found a man with several gunshot wounds.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. He is now listed in critical condition.
The backstory:
Witnesses told police the suspect was able to flee the scene in a vehicle before officers arrived.
What's next:
Officers have since searched the neighborhood for video and additional witnesses. The case is under investigation by the department's Firearm Assault Shoot Team investigators.