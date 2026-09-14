University of Minnesota PD removes Flock camera after community concerns

The Brief The University of Minnesota Police Department agreed to remove a Flock camera from Cedar-Riverside after neighbors raised concerns. The camera at Cedar and Riverside avenues is being removed following feedback from West Bank community members. The university said its Flock camera data is not shared with agencies outside Minnesota.



The University of Minnesota Police Department has agreed to remove a Flock camera from the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood after concerns raised by neighbors.

Flock camera removed

What we know:

Rep. Mohamud Noor and Council Member Jamal Osman announced the removal of the camera at Cedar Ave. and Riverside Ave. in social media posts over the weekend.

The officials said the removal came following concerns raised by residents and recent discussions with university officials.

"As you're all aware of, across the country, across many communities, people are concerned about Flock cameras," said Rep. Noor in his post. "Flock cameras, as we know, utilize AI, utilize nationwide database systems, that is quite concerning."

University responds to removal

The other side:

In a statement to FOX 9, the university made it clear that it does not share its Flock camera data with agencies outside of Minnesota. The university also bars its data from being used for immigration enforcement.

The statement reads in part:

"The University of Minnesota Police Department uses Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) technology for limited public safety purposes only, and is strongly committed to responsible use of this technology in strict accordance with Minnesota law.

"ALPR technology has been a valuable component of the University’s public safety commitment. It has been critical in recovering stolen vehicles, identifying cars in real-time that are connected to active crime, supporting the apprehension of suspects fleeing violent offenses, aiding in violent crime investigations, and locating missing persons. Leveraging this technology has also allowed officers to intercept criminal activity before it escalates."

The university adds: "UMPD routinely evaluates the placement and impact of safety technology across campus. After receiving feedback from West Bank community members and reviewing neighborhood-specific factors — including the existing security measures and technology already in place - UMPD determined that removing this single unit was the appropriate step to support community trust while maintaining robust safety coverage. Our decisions are always guided by the best interests of our community and the University, and UMPD is committed to engaging and collaborating with stakeholders on any future security technology installations."

Big picture view:

DeFlock Maps, a site that tracks automated license plate reader cameras, lists more than a dozen other cameras in the area. However, not all of those cameras are Flock Safety cams and only a few belong to the university.