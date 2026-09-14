Kevin O’Connell: Hit that took Kyler Murray out ‘violent, physical,’ not dirty

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 after scoring 29 straight points to beat the Green Bay Packers 39-22 on Sunday. Kevin O'Connell said Kyler Murray remains in the concussion protocol, but is in good spirits and is able to attend meetings and watch film. In Murray's absence, Carson Wentz led the Vikings to four second half touchdown drives.



The Minnesota Vikings are 1-0 after a 39-22 win over the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Kevin O’Connell on Monday gave an injury update on Kyler Murray.

Kyler Murray remains in concussion protocol

What we know:

The Vikings lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter after he took a nasty hit from Javon Bullard on a scramble. He was going to the ground when Bullard lowered his head and shoulder into Murray. He left the field on his own power and went to the locker room, but missed the rest of the game in the concussion protocol. He finished 3-of-5 for 18 yards, and his first pass was intercepted.

O’Connell was asked Monday what he thought about the hit and if it was dirty.

"No. It was a violent, physical play. Obviously, from our standpoint, I don’t know where that’s coming from. I know the league took a look at it. As fast as those things happen, it would be one thing if there was a head-first slide and a clear declaration, but I don’t put any fault on anybody there," O’Connell said.

What we don't know:

O’Connell and other Vikings’ players said after the win Murray was in the locker room smiling and congratulating teammates. He remains in the concussion protocol, and his status for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears is unclear.

"Kyler came in feeling pretty good today. He is in the protocol, so we’ll defer to the medical folks and that protocol for how the week goes. We’ll just take it a day at a time," O’Connell said. "He was in meetings today, he’s not having the symptoms where he’s not in meetings or watching tape. We’ll just take it a day a time and see how he’s doing and make the determination when that time comes."

If Murray can’t go, Carson Wentz will likely get the start.

Vikings believe in Carson Wentz

The backstory:

Despite not getting reps with the starting offense in the offseason and training camp, Carson Wentz was ready when his number got called. He finished 12-of-19 for 133 yards, threw three touchdown passes and led four straight touchdown drives as the Vikings scored 29 unanswered points to beat the Packers.

"You never, ever feel like with Carson it’s too big for him. That speaks to his experience previously. That speaks to the experience he has starting games and being in high-level situations," O’Connell said. "All of that leads to him being in this role now, not one person thought Carson was going to go in there and do anything else."

Game balls to Nolan Teasley, Rob Brzezisnki

The backstory:

NFL wins mean celebratory game balls in the locker room.

On Sunday, one went to new General Manager Nolan Teasley. Another went to Rob Brzezinksi, who handles player contracts and the salary cap.

After Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s firing, Brzezinski ran the NFL Draft for the Vikings. Then Teasley was hired, and he was in charge of finalizing the roster we saw Sunday.

"It was a unique offseason for sure. There was a lot of great leadership shown pre-Nolan being hired by Rob and his staff. From the moment Nolan was brought in, it’s been phenomenal," O’Connell said. "Rob and Nolan working side by side the way they have, I just thought it was appropriate. On game day, sometimes it can feel like those guys are further away from it, but that’s now how this is at all."