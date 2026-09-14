Authorities investigating man's death in rural Cass Lake, Minnesota

The Brief Several agencies are investigating a death in rural Cass Lake in northern Minnesota. The sheriff’s office responded to a home in Pike Bay Township near Cass Lake around 8 a.m. Sunday. Officers found a man dead in the yard. His identity and cause of death have not been released.



The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death Sunday in northern Minnesota.

What we know:

The sheriff’s office responded to a home in Pike Bay Township near Cass Lake around 8 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man dead in the yard.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the death occurred and how the man died. His identity has not been released.

What's next:

Several agencies are assisting with the investigation, including the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will perform the autopsy.