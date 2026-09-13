Feds sue Gold Star Distribution to cease operations until company complies with health regulations

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The Brief The federal government is suing a Minneapolis wholesale distributor and its owner, seeking a permanent court order to stop them from storing and selling food, drugs and other products. FDA inspectors found rodents, birds and worms inside the warehouse, along with droppings on various products. The company's wholesale license was revoked in November 2025, and state regulators also ordered it to stop distributing drugs without a pharmacy license — yet the facility continues to hold products, according to the civil complaint.



The U.S. Department of Justice, on behalf of the FDA, filed a lawsuit in federal court Sept. 11 seeking a permanent injunction against Gold Star Distribution, Inc. and its owner over what officials describe as years of persistent, unsanitary conditions at the company's Minneapolis warehouse.

READ MORE: MN distributor recalls hundreds of food, drugstore products after rodent, feces contamination

Gold Star Distribution lawsuit

Big picture view:

The civil complaint states that Gold Star receives, stores and distributes a wide range of products — roughly 75% of which are regulated by the FDA — including Enfamil and Enfamil Gentlease infant formulas, Tylenol, Advil and DayQuil, Meow Mix and Friskies cat food, Basmati Rice, pregnancy tests, sanitary pads, Axe body sprays and liquid hand soap.

The remaining 25% includes non-regulated items such as automotive chemicals, cleaning products and household goods.

By the numbers:

During an inspection that ran from Nov. 17 to Dec. 18, 2025, FDA investigators documented conditions the agency says put consumers at risk. According to the complaint, investigators observed:

Nine live rodents and 17 dead rodents in various states of decay

Eight live birds and one dead bird

Five live worms

Rodent droppings too numerous to count, urine stains, gnaw holes and nesting materials throughout the facility — including on or near pallets of rice, cat food, bottled tea, drugs, sanitary pads, liquid hand soap and body spray

Bird droppings on packaged bottles of tea

Leaking and overflowing trash near outgoing shipments

Significant gaps in dock doors, holes in the south wall and two ceiling leaks dripping onto stored products and pooling on the floor

Floor troughs filled with debris, dirt buildup and large pieces of cardboard

Trash accumulating outside the facility near dock doors

Investigators also found that the facility had no temperature or humidity monitoring in place and that no temperature mapping studies had been completed for areas where drugs were stored, according to the complaint. FDA's lab analysis of samples collected during the inspection confirmed the presence of rodent urine, rodent droppings, rodent hairs and gnaw holes in product packaging, the complaint states.

At the close of the inspection, FDA issued a nine-item observation report to the owner, who was present during the inspection and also spoke with an FDA investigator about the conditions, according to the complaint.

The backstory:

The complaint continues by saying both the FDA and the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) have documented persistent pest problems at the facility dating back to 2012.

Between 2018 and 2025, MDA issued escalating enforcement actions against Gold Star, including three warning letters, two monetary penalties and a two-year license limitation agreement that set an increased inspection schedule and warned the company it could face license revocation, according to the complaint.

The other side:

The defendants responded to the FDA's inspection findings on Jan. 8, Jan. 30 and Feb. 13, 2026, detailing steps they said they had taken to address the conditions, according to the complaint.

Among other things, they noted plans to renovate the facility or relocate if renovation was not adequate; said they had enhanced procedures to ensure dock and entry doors are sealed; implemented employee training to monitor for spills and leaks; designated certain areas for storage of non-food products; hired a third-party expert to review warehouse storage controls and develop an employee training program; and cleaned and sanitized the refuse area, according to the complaint.

The FDA, however, said those responses fell short. According to the complaint, the defendants failed to conduct a root cause analysis to address the cause of persistent infestations, failed to provide specific actions to prevent future infestations, and their updated procedures did not specify sanitation and maintenance practices for employees. The defendants also failed to provide an adequate pest control plan with monitoring procedures and provided no evidence of structural changes or concrete plans to relocate, the complaint states.

What's next:

As of the date the lawsuit was filed, the defendants continue to hold what the government describes as contaminated FDA-regulated products at their facility, according to the complaint.

The federal government is asking the court to permanently bar Gold Star Distribution from receiving, storing or distributing food, drugs, devices and cosmetics at their current location or any future location until they bring their operations into full compliance with federal law to the FDA's satisfaction. The government is also asking the court to award the United States its costs, including investigation costs.