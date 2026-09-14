Allina doctors at Mercy, Unity hospitals begin 4-day strike Monday

The Brief About 150 doctors at Allina Unity and Mercy Hospitals walked off the job Monday for the first day of a four-day strike. The doctors have been negotiating their first union contract for three years but haven't been able to reach a deal, with sticking points including paid sick days and more say in patient care. Allina says plans are in place to make sure patient care is not disrupted during either strike.



Two groups of Allina Health doctors and hospice nurses in the Twin Cities are on strike this week.

150 Allina doctors go on strike

About 150 doctors at Allina Unity and Mercy Hospitals in Fridley and Coon Rapids walked off the job Monday for the first day of a four-day strike after three years of failed contract negotiations.

The doctors have been negotiating their first union contract for three years but haven't been able to reach a deal. The union says they are pushing for paid sick days and more say in patient care.

Allina hospice nurses return to picket lines

Meanwhile, 60 Allina Health hospice nurses will be back on the picket lines Monday after beginning a seven-day strike on Friday.

These nurses provide end-of-life care, both in patients' homes and at facilities. The nurses are pushing for raises, holiday pay and what they consider "reasonable schedules."

Allina responds to strikes

The other side:

In a statement, Allina said plans are in place to make sure patient care is not disrupted during either strike.

"We will continue to work with both unions to reach fair agreements, but these negotiations cannot be divorced from the economics that are impacting both patients and health care systems. We look forward to continuing discussions with both unions at the negotiating table," the statement reads.