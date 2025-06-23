Manny Collins search: Mom offering $10K reward
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - It’s now been 47 days since Ashley Berry spoke with her son, missing Columbia Heights teenager Manny Collins.
On June 18, Berry posted on social media that she’s offering a $10,000 reward "for anyone that can get my son home to me!! I miss him so much!!!!"
Jordan "Manny" Collins hasn’t been seen since May 8. Berry spoke with FOX 9 shortly after Collins went missing.
Manny Collins search at Elk River landfill
What we know:
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was back at the Waste Management landfill in Elk River late last week searching for evidence in Collins’ disappearance. Authorities have been to the landfill several times, but have not said if they’ve found anything and aren’t releasing any details.
Authorities believe Collins is missing against his will, and have a person of interest but no arrests have been made. No charges have been filed in the case.
Manny Collins timeline
Timeline:
Manny Collins has been missing since May 8. Authorities believe he is missing against his will. Here’s a timeline of the case:
- May 8: Collins was last seen near the area of the 4900 block of University Avenue Northeast in Columbia Heights. Collins' mother reported she last heard from her son in a text at around 4 a.m.
- May 12: A patrol officer with the Columbia Heights Police Department took a missing person’s report and passed it onto investigators, who started looking into the case.
- May 13: The Minnesota BCA issued a missing persons alert for Collins.
- May 15: Based on some of the facts investigators uncovered, police said they contacted the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office to get assistance from their criminal investigation unit.
- May 28: Family members and law enforcement held a press conference on the teenager's disappearance, saying they believe he went missing against his will.
- May 29: Manny's uncle spoke with FOX 9 about his disappearance. Watch the interview here.
- June 2: Authorities provide an update about the investigation into Collins' disappearance, saying they have interviewed additional people and have followed up on leads, though details were vague.
- June 3: Manny Collins’ mother makes a plea for answers to find her son.
- June 6: Authorities search Waste Management landfill in Elk River for evidence related to Collins.
- June 9: Authorities said they continue to pursue leads in the case, including searching the landfill.
- June 13: Authorities provided an update, saying they continue to search the landfill and have a person of interest in the case.
- June 18: Search for the Elk River landfill continues after weather delay.