Manny Collins search: Mom offering $10K reward

The Brief Ashley Berry, the mother of missing Columbia Heights teen Manny Collins, is offering $10,000 for information leading to her son being found. Collins has been missing since May 8. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office has conducted multiple searches for evidence in the case at the Waste Management landfill in Elk River.



It’s now been 47 days since Ashley Berry spoke with her son, missing Columbia Heights teenager Manny Collins.

On June 18, Berry posted on social media that she’s offering a $10,000 reward "for anyone that can get my son home to me!! I miss him so much!!!!"

Jordan "Manny" Collins hasn’t been seen since May 8. Berry spoke with FOX 9 shortly after Collins went missing.

Manny Collins search at Elk River landfill

What we know:

The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office was back at the Waste Management landfill in Elk River late last week searching for evidence in Collins’ disappearance. Authorities have been to the landfill several times, but have not said if they’ve found anything and aren’t releasing any details.

Authorities believe Collins is missing against his will, and have a person of interest but no arrests have been made. No charges have been filed in the case.

Manny Collins timeline

Manny Collins has been missing since May 8. Authorities believe he is missing against his will. Here’s a timeline of the case: