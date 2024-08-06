Mankato residents react to Walz pick as Harris running mate

Tim Walz was born in Nebraska but moved to Mankato with his wife in the mid 90's, where he made a name for himself in education and politics.

Aaron Miller worked at Mankato West High School in the late 90's and early 2000's, he says his fellow social studies teacher Tim Walz had a knack for connecting with students both in the classroom and on the football field – where he and Walz were part of a coaching staff that took the team to its first state championship in 1999.

"He wanted input. He wanted to consider what we thought. He'd put together a plan. Very thoughtful again, I think driven for success," Miller told FOX 9.

So it doesn't surprise him that vice president Kamala Harris picked his former co-worker to be her running mate.

"It's great for Mankato. It's great for southern Minnesota. It's even better for the state and I think it's even better for the country," said Miller.

Noah Hobbs says he was a "C" student when he was in Walz' global geography back in 2004.

But he says the amount of attention Walz showed him made him want to do better in school and go into politics himself later in life.

"It was really impactful that someone would care just as much about the type of kid like myself as someone that's earning a 4.0 and just his infectious energy makes you want to try harder and certainly not disappoint your favorite teacher," said Hobbs.

Mankato Democrat Leigh Pomeroy remembers when Walz first decided to get involved in politics after he was turned away from a George W. Bush rally because one of the students he was with was wearing a sticker for Bush's opponent, John Kerry.

"Tim came walking back and you have never seen a man whose face was so set. He was committed at that point to get involved and he did. He signed up for the Veterans For Kerry campaign, so that was how that worked," said Pomeroy.

Walz went on to represent Minnesota 1st Congressional District before becoming governor.