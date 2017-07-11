North Branch woman describes run-in with armed carjacking suspect
A day later and still a lot of questions remain about the actions of an armed carjacking suspect, who had his young daughter with him when he was shot and killed by police near Harris, Minnesota.
Developers hope to renovate Harris Machinery Building
Ever since Surly Brewery moved in a couple years ago, the neighborhood between University Avenue and the railroad tracks just east of the University of Minnesota has become a popular destination.