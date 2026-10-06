Man tosses Lime scooters off bridge, police investigating 100 missing

The Brief David John Kugler, of St. Paul, faces felony first-degree property damage in connection to him allegedly throwing two Lime scooters off the Wabasha Street Bridge. Charges state that each scooter is valued at around $1,365. Police are still investigating as many as 100 of the scooters reported missing in recent weeks.



As authorities continue to investigate the disappearance of up to 100 Lime scooters, a St. Paul man has been charged with throwing two of them off a bridge and into the river below.

Lime scooters tossed off bridge

What we know:

David John Kugler, 39, of St. Paul, faces one count of felony first-degree property damage in connection to him allegedly throwing two Lime scooters off the Wabasha Street Bridge on Oct. 1, 2026.

Dig deeper:

According to charges filed in Ramsey County, around 4:39 p.m., St. Paul police responded to the area of Wabasha St and Kellogg Blvd in St. Paul, where they saw Kugler pushing a scooter off into the water below.

The complaint says that each scooter is valued at around $1,365.

Big picture view:

While detained, authorities say they discovered video of Kugler throwing two of the scooters off the west side of the bridge.

According to the complaint, police are aware that as many as 100 scooters have had been reported missing in recent weeks.

What's next:

Police say they are still investigating his connection to any other missing scooters.