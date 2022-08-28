Man suffers serious burns after explosion at Crystal, Minn. home

One man was rushed to the hospital on Sunday with severe burns after a reported explosion at a home in Crystal, Minnesota.

Police responded to the explosion shortly after noon on Perry Avenue North near 58th Street North, police report.

At the scene, officers found a man with severe burns. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the explosion is being investigated. Officers have been in contact with the gas company, which says there is no threat to the neighborhood.

The explosion is being investigated by the police department and West Metro Fire-Rescue.