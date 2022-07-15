Minnesota state trooper pursuit results in crash on I-94 in Douglas County

A driver being pursued by law enforcement Thursday suffered life-threatening injuries after he crashed and rolled into a ditch on I-94 in Douglas County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said a state trooper was responding to a driving complaint around 5:30 p.m. on I-94 near Alexandria. The trooper located the vehicle and attempted to pull over the driver who did not stop and started a pursuit.

The driver, 36-year-old Barry Johnson from Hollywood, SC, lost control of the vehicle during the chase and struck another car traveling eastbound on I-94. Johnson’s vehicle then crashed into the ditched and rolled. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol report says Johnson suffered from life-threatening injuries and was transported to St. Cloud Hospital. They believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The car that was stuck had minor damage and stopped on the shoulder of the interstate. There were no reported injuries for the driver.