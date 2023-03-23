Worker struck, killed by road grader in Wabasha County

article

A 61-year-old man was struck and killed by a road grader in Wabasha County Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were dispatched just before 11 a.m. on a report that someone was hit by a road grader on County Road 72 and 330th Avenue in Hyde Park Township.

When deputies arrived they found the 61-year-old man dead at the scene, authorities said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man was the driver of the road grader, and it appears he stopped to make repairs when he was struck and killed by the vehicle.