Man shot inside car in Cedar-Riverside neighbhorhood

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot in the leg Tuesday in Minneapolis' Cedar-Riverside neighborhood.

According to the University of Minnesota Police Department, at about 6: 25 p.m., a man was in his car near 20th Avenue and Riverside Avenue when suspects shot at him from another vehicle. He was struck in the leg.

The suspect drove off eastbound on Riverside Avenue. The vehicle is described as an older minivan, black or dark blue in color.

Police are investigating the shooting.