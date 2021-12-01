Man hurt in Forest Lake police shooting dies from injuries

A man injured during a police shooting in Forest Lake, Minnesota on Sunday has died from his injuries, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension reports.

The man, identified as 47-year-old Bradley Erickson of Forest Lake, died Wednesday at Hennepin County Medical Center. Police said Erickson was hurt at the end of a police chase sparked by a 911 call Sunday afternoon.

The emergency call came in around 1:30 p.m. from a person who claimed Erickson had shown up at their home with a gun, in violation of an order of protection, and threatened to harm them and any police officers that came to help.

As police responded, they say they spotted Erickson in a vehicle and tried to stop him. Instead, they say he sped away.

The incident came to an end along North Shore Trail near Greenwood Avenue, on the north shore of Forest Lake.

At that point, police used a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, and shots were fired by three law enforcement officers: Forest Lake Police Officer Jonathan Glader, Forest Lake Police Officer Matthew Smith, and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Reiter.

The shooting is now being reviewed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.