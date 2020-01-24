Man seriously injured in crash involving 2 snowmobiles in northern Minnesota

A snowmobile crash involving a father and son in northwestern Minnesota ended in serious injuries, according to the Becker County Sheriff's Office.

Wednesday around 4:26 p.m., deputies responded to a two-snowmobile crash about two miles north of Audubon, Minnesota.

Officials learned a 35-year-old father was riding his snowmobile when he hit a snow embankment and slowed down. The 15-year-old son, who was following, hit the same embankment, but his vision was blurred due to snow fog. The son then landed on top of his father.

The father suffered significant injuries. Emergency crews took him to St. Mary's Hospital in Detroit Lakes. His condition is unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.