Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
17
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
Flood Warning
until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 6:30 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Marshall County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County

Man sentenced in deadly shooting of Good Samaritan in Minneapolis

By
Published 
Minneapolis
FOX 9

Good Samaritan murderer sentenced

A Golden Valley man has been charged in the shooting of a good Samaritan who was trying to stop him from fleeing the scene of a car crash in November 2021.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Golden Valley man was formally sentenced Tuesday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Good Samaritan who was trying to help after a crash in Minneapolis.

The man was killed while trying to stop Robert Hall from fleeing the scene of a car crash last year in Minneapolis. Under a plea deal. Hall will spend 25 years in prison.

Robert Hall accepted the consequences Tuesday for his action on that November morning last year. The whole chain of events unfolded in seconds ending with one young life lost and so many others still reeling.

"I just want to say that I’m sorry for what happened that day," said Hall. "And that was not my intention. I mean, that’s not me. You know what I am saying?"

In an unusual virtual sentencing hearing, Robert Hall apologized for his actions from the state prison in Saint Cloud where, in essence, he had already begun serving his 25-year prison sentence.

Family remembers bystander killed in Minneapolis shooting as hero

A bystander who was shot and killed trying to chase down a man who ran from the scene of a crash is being remembered as a hero who was trying to do the right thing.

He was sent there soon after his guilty plea for felony murder and the attempted carjacking of a woman during a deadly and chaotic sequence of events along West Broadway in north Minneapolis last November.

"That’s why you are going to be in prison," said Judge Paul Scoggin. "I hope you reflect on that."

Kavanian "Polo" Palmer (Supplied)

Hall was involved in a car crash that morning. He admits he shot and killed Good Samaritan Kavanian "Polo" Palmer who was part of a group attempting to hold Hall until police arrived. Hall claims he fired the shots to scare the group.

"I really am sorry, not for the fact that I am in here, but for the fact that someone is gone," said Hall. "That somebody doesn’t have a son anymore."