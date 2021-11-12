Police: Anti-violence group helps arrest murder suspect in Minneapolis

Members of a community anti-violence organization along with workers with the Salvation Army helped arrest a suspect in Minneapolis that police say was involved in a deadly shooting and attempted carjacking Friday morning.

A man fled after crashing a sedan into an SUV around 9:47 a.m. Friday at West Broadway Avenue and Lyndale Avenue North, according to the police's early investigation. A bystander chased the driver on foot, but then the driver of the sedan shot and killed the man trying to help.

After the shooting, police say the suspect ran to a nearby Cub Foods parking lot and attempted to carjack a woman in the parking lot. She screamed for help and that's when members from We Push for Peace (and people who were at the supermarket for the kickoff of the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign) ran to intervene.

Officers say the group was able to stop the carjacking and hold the man down until officers could make an arrest. He will be booked into Hennepin County Jail for probable cause murder after he is cleared from the hospital.

The bystander who was shot died at the hospital. The 21-year-old woman and four-year-old child in the SUV that was struck were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

"A lady pulled up in a truck like, 'Hey, stop this guy, stop this guy.' She was screaming," recalled Jerrod Jackson.

Jerrod Jackson with We Push for Peace looked and saw the suspect trying to struggle with another woman in an attempt to steal her car.

"She was fighting for her life," said Jackson. "She was fighting him off, gave us just enough time to get to her."

Jackson and others happen to be outside the store because of a gathering with the Salvation Army, kicking off the first day of the Red Kettle bell ringing campaign. He helped hold the suspect down until police arrived noticing not only the man's gun but also the bulletproof vest he was wearing.

"I understand you don’t know what you are going to do until something happens right in front of you," said Minneapolis police spokesperson Garrett Parten. "I just ask you to use discretion. Stop, yell, make noise, get your camera out and video whatever you can."

Officer Parten points out while the department is thankful for people willing to help, this situation proves going after a suspect is a risk.

"My heart goes out to anyone who knows and loves this person," said Officer Parten. "Obviously, someone who was trying to do the right thing suffered a tremendous consequence."

Not realizing a fellow person trying to help was killed until we told him, Jackson says he didn’t think twice about stepping in and luckily preventing the situation from being even worse.

"He could have shot someone else," said Jackson. "Blessed it didn’t go that way."

Advertisement

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.