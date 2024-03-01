Man rescued from Minneapolis lake after falling through ice

article

A man was rescued from Lake of the Isles on Thursday night after he fell through the ice 100 feet from shore.

According to Minneapolis Park Police, authorities responded to a drowning incident at Lake of the Isles just before 7:45 p.m., when they were told the man was in the water "calling for help and conveying he thought he was going to die."

Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 36-year-old man who was submerged up to his neck in the water, calling for help about 100 feet from shore, law enforcement said.

A Minneapolis Park Police officer removed his gear, put on a life vest, and with help from other first responders was able to reach the man and give him a rope. They were able to pull the man from the water to safety, law enforcement said.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated. Authorities say he was alert and talking to officers after he was pulled from the water.

Hennepin EMS Paramedics assisted at the scene.

"The ice is not safe. There is nowhere in the city of Minneapolis where the ice is safe right now, no one should be going onto the ice," Minneapolis Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said.