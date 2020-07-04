Man missing after falling off boat at Lake Carlos in Douglas County

Deputies say a man is still missing after he failed to resurface after reportedly falling off a boat on Lake Carlos.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded after 11 p.m. on Friday night for the report of a drowning. Witnesses told deputies they saw the man fall from the pontoon boat and saw him splashing around shortly after but quickly lost sight of him.

Deputies searched the lake with aerial help after taking the report but with no luck. Search crews returned at sunrise but have not been able to locate the man.

Deputies say search efforts will continue but say it is now a recovery mission.