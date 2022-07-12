Man lit own house on fire, vandalized garage in politically motivated insurance fraud

A Brooklyn Center man has been indicted on two counts of wire fraud for filing fraudulent insurance claims after authorities say he lit his own house of fire, and spray-painted graffiti with political slogans to get insurance funds.

According to court documents, on Sept. 23, 2020, Denis Vladmirovich Molla, 29, falsely reported to law enforcement that someone had lit his camper on fire, and that his garage door was vandalized with spray-painted graffiti stating, "Biden 2020," "BLM," and an Antifa symbol. He also said that his camper was targeted because it had a Trump 2020 flag displayed on it.

Molla submitted multiple insurance claims seeking coverage for the damage to his garage, camper, vehicles, and residence caused by the fire. In total, he submitted more than $300,000 in insurance claims, and he received approximately $61,000 for the damages.

He also created and allowed others to create two GoFundMe accounts to benefit himself and his family, receiving more than $17,000 from individual donors.

Nevertheless, when some of his insurance claims were denied he submitted written complaints to the insurance company claiming it was defrauding him, while threatening to report the company to the Department of Commerce and Attorney General.

However, following an investigation it was determined that Molla allegedly started his own property on fire, and spray-painted the graffiti on his own garage as well.

The case was the result of an investigation conducted by both the FBI and the Brooklyn Center Police Department.