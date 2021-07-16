Man learning to drive stick shift crashes car into St. Paul home

article

A driver learning how to drive stick shift lost control and crashed into a St. Paul home Thursday night, according to the St. Paul Police Department.

Around 9:10 p.m., crews responded to the 400 block of Arlington Avenue E, where they found a Subaru WRX had driven into the southeast lower level window of a home.

According to St. Paul police, several people were inside the home at the time. One person was grazed by the vehicle, but was not seriously injured.

Officers learned the 55-year-old driver was learning how to drive stick shift from his son when he lost control and drove into the home.

Responders stabilized the structure and the vehicle was eventually removed.

The crash remains under investigation.