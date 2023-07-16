Man killed, woman injured in suspected DUI crash in Minneapolis

article

A man died, and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries early Sunday morning in a suspected DUI crash near Hiawatha Avenue and 26th Street in Minneapolis.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's 3rd Precinct were dispatched to Hiawatha Avenue and 26th Street East following reports of a crash around 2:01 a.m, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Officers arrived to find the vehicle had crashed into a pole, the release said. There was an unresponsive man in the passenger seat, while outside the vehicle, paramedics treated an injured woman for nonlife threatening injuries.

Despite efforts to save him, the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and first responders took the woman to Hennepin County Medical Center for further treatment.

Investigators believe the woman may have been driving under the influence when the crash happened. A firearm was also found in the vehicle, police said.

Forensic scientists and homicide detectives responded to the scene. The incident is under investigation.

The identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.



