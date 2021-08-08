Man killed in shooting on Lake Street in Minneapolis

A man is dead Sunday after a shooting along Lake Street in Minneapolis, police say.

Minneapolis police officers responded at 5:17 p.m. for the shooting on the 1200 block of East Lake Street. At the scene, they found a man in his 30s who had been seriously injured in the shooting.

The man was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center where police say he died a short time later.

The early investigation appears to show a dispute led to shots being fired.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.