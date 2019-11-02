Man killed in rear-end crash in North Branch, driver located after fleeing scene

A 63-year-old man died Friday after he was rear-ended by a drunk driver on Interstate 35 in North Branch, Minnesota.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 5 a.m., the 63-year-old man was driving his Buick on I-35 when a Toyota Tundra, traveling at a high rate of speed, rear-ended him. The Buick then rolled off the road. The man was declared dead at the scene and has been identified as Joffre Michael Kolosky of Moose Lake.

The driver of the Toyota, a 23-year-old man, left the scene of the accident, but was located shortly after. Officials said alcohol was a factor in the crash.