Man killed in drive-by shooting at house party in northern Minnesota

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting at a house party in northern Minnesota over the Fourth of July weekend.

Around 2:45 a.m. Monday, a 34-year-old man was struck by gunfire while in a yard at a house party in Cass Lake, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct the autopsy.

The shooting remains under investigation.