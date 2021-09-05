Man killed in crash after Eden Prairie police respond to reports of street racers

article

A man was killed early Sunday morning after reports of street racing led to a police chase in Eden Prairie.

According to officers, Eden Prairie police responded to a 911 call of cars racing in the area of Flying Cloud Drive and Crosstown Circle around 1:40 a.m. When police pulled up, they say the drivers involved drove away and officers began to chase one of the vehicles.

Officers say they lost sight of the vehicle near the 494 overpass for a short time but found it a short time later crashed on the 5300 block of Baker Road, on the other side of the city border in Minnetonka.

Inside the vehicle, police say a man in the car had died. Another woman inside was also injured and taken to the hospital. The extent of her injuries is unclear at this time.

Minnesota State Patrol and the Hennepin Sheriff's Office are assisting in the investigation.