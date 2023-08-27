Man killed by bull on farm in Otter Tail County

A man was killed by a bull on a farm in Otter Tail County Saturday evening, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Details of what exact happened are still being investigated, but the Sheriff's Office did say the received a call around 6:15 p.m. of a man being attacked by a bull on a farm in Parkers Prairie.

When deputies arrived on scene the euthanized the bull and rendered aid to the victim. The victim was alter pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing.