Man indicted for distributing heroin into Minnesota correctional facility

A St. Paul man was indicted for distributing heroin into a Minnesota correctional facility, authorities announced Monday.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office Minnesota District, 39-year-old Walter Davis, aka "Disney," attempted to distribute a substance containing heroin by depositing it into U.S. mail addressed to one or more recipients at a Minnesota correctional facility.

Authorities said that on April 16, Davis possessed a Smith & Wesson .38 Special revolver, a Rossi .357 Magnum revolver and over 100 grams of heroin. Davis has multiple prior felony convictions in Ramsey and Hennepin Counties and therefore is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

Davis is charged with one count of attempted distribution of a controlled substance, one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of possessing a firearm as a felon.