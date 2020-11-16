Man in his 20s found dead in vacant St. Cloud lot, death considered suspicious

Police in St. Cloud, Minnesota are investigating after a man in his 20s was found dead in a vacant lot over the weekend.

At 8:11 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a vacant lot on the 1000 block of 55th Avenue Southeast where a passerby had found a body, according to the St. Cloud Police Department.

The victim, a man in his 20s, has not been identified. His identity and the cause and manner of his death remain under investigation.

Police say the death is considered suspicious.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s death is asked to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200 or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301 or at tricountycrimestoppers.org.