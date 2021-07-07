Man in critical condition after house fire in Minneapolis' Hale neighborhood

A man is in critical condition after firefighters pulled him from a burning house in Minneapolis’ Hale neighborhood.

Around 10 p.m., crews were called to a fire at a 2 1/2 story house on the 5000 block of 14th Avenue South, according to the Minneapolis Fire Department.

Firefighters found the victim inside on the first floor. They carried him out of the home and rushed him to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he is in critical condition, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.