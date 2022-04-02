Man hit, killed by car while picking up items in street near Kennedy High School

A vehicle struck and killed a 66-year-old man near John F. Kennedy High School in Bloomington early Saturday morning, according to police.

Bloomington Police responded to reports of a car hitting a pedestrian at approximately 5 a.m. on 98th Street East near 2nd Avenue, according to a press release.

Police say a witness told officers the man was hit by a vehicle traveling westbound on 98th Street while he was on foot and picking up items that appeared to have fallen off a trailer being pulled by a vehicle he was a passenger in.

An ambulance rushed the victim to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died from his injuries at 5:45 a.m., police said.

Police said the driver who struck the man cooperated with officers and showed no signs of impairment.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the victim's identity.