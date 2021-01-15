Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Robbinsdale, Minnesota

A deadly shooting is under investigation in Robbinsdale, Minnesota after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle, according to Robbinsdale police.

Just before 2 p.m., a Robbinsdale police officer on patrol noticed a man slumped over inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of Quail Avenue North.

Further investigation revealed the man had been shot and died of his injuries.

No arrests have been made. The incident is not believed to be random.

Those with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact Robbinsdale police.

