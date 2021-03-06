Man found dead, son arrested in Wabasha County

A man was arrested after his father was found dead Friday evening in Wabasha County, Minnesota.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 6:18 p.m., authorities received a 911 call at 59376 County Road 6 in rural Zumbro Falls. When they arrived, they found a 73-year-old man dead.

Shortly thereafter, the man's 44-year-old son was arrested and charged in his father's death.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is helping in the investigaiton.