Man found dead in motorhome in Pine County

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a motorhome in Royalton Township, Minnesota, according to the Pine County Sheriff's Office.

Monday at 10:09 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a possible dead person at a residence on Royal Heights Lane. When they arrived, they found a man dead inside.

Authorities identified the man as 61-year-old Scott A. Ness. The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office is completing an autopsy.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pine County Sheriff's Office at (320)629-8380 or email investigators@co.pine.mn.us.