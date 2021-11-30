Man found dead in air duct work of home in Otter Tail County

Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead in the air duct work of his house Monday in Dent, Minnesota.

According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:48 a.m., dispatch received a 911 call from family members who said they found their 40-year-old relative stuck in the air duct work of his house.

Family said they went to his home after they were unable to reach him for several days. When authorities arrived on scene, they discovered the man deceased.

Officials said the death appears to be accidental, but it is under investigation.