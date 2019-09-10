Man flees after altercation with security, causes series of crashes in Minneapolis

Minneapolis Police arrested a man after he got into a fight with security in the Phillips West neighborhood over the weekend and fled, causing a series of crashes.

The incident began around 4 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, the suspect first got into an “altercation” with security on the 2900 block of Chicago Avenue South. The suspect then fled the area.

The suspect was then involved in several crashes, first at the intersection of Cedar Avenue and East Lake Street, then at 13th Avenue South and East Lake Street and again at East Lake and Cedar. He fled on foot to another vehicle in the area, where he opened the car door, and the driver and passenger inside the vehicle fled.

He then drove south on Cedar Avenue and crashed into three more vehicles at Cedar and 38th Street. Following the crash, he fled on foot and was eventually apprehended.

The suspect was admitted to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No charges have been filed.

