Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:00 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
14
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:00 PM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CDT until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, Pine County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Lac Qui Parle County
River Flood Warning
from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County
Flood Warning
from WED 10:55 AM CDT until WED 10:15 AM CDT, Clay County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:48 PM CDT, Brown County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Big Stone County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Clay County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lyon County, Redwood County, Renville County, Rock County, Wabasha County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County
Red Flag Warning
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Jackson County, Martin County
Red Flag Warning
until WED 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 11:00 AM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Fire Weather Watch
from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 8:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County, Rock County

Man fleeing police in Duluth arrested after breaking into the Lake Superior Zoo

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Duluth
FOX 9

DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police in Duluth say a man fleeing police jumped into a creek and then made his way into the Lake Superior Zoo before being arrested. 

The Duluth police department says they were investigating a trailer stolen from a business when they located the suspect’s car and stolen trailer. 

The 27-year-old suspect fled on foot through the woods near Highway 2 and I-35 near the Lake Superior Zoo. Police say after fleeing police he jumped into Kingsbury Creek before making entry to the zoo. 

Police and the zoo say the suspect did not make it into any animal enclosures and no animals were harmed.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on charges of theft and fleeing.  