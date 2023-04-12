Man fleeing police in Duluth arrested after breaking into the Lake Superior Zoo

Police in Duluth say a man fleeing police jumped into a creek and then made his way into the Lake Superior Zoo before being arrested.

The Duluth police department says they were investigating a trailer stolen from a business when they located the suspect’s car and stolen trailer.

The 27-year-old suspect fled on foot through the woods near Highway 2 and I-35 near the Lake Superior Zoo. Police say after fleeing police he jumped into Kingsbury Creek before making entry to the zoo.

Police and the zoo say the suspect did not make it into any animal enclosures and no animals were harmed.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the St. Louis County Jail on charges of theft and fleeing.