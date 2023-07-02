Man firing gun from Minneapolis home sparks SWAT response

article

A large police and SWAT response shut down a street off Como Avenue SE in Minneapolis for part of Sunday afternoon.

Weeks Avenue SE near 27th Avenue SE was blocked off starting around 3 p.m. for the incident. In an alert, the University of Minnesota Police Department said it was a shots-fired investigation. The situation seemed to wind down shortly after 5 p.m., and by 5:45 p.m., the University of Minnesota police said it had been resolved.

In a release, Minneapolis police said they responded to the report of shots fired and discovered a man in his 30s was "periodically firing a gun through the windows of his residence."

Officers say a perimeter was set up and officers attempted to negotiate with the man – who eventually surrendered.

The man was the only person in the home and police say no officers fired shots during the standoff. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment and will be booked into Hennepin County Jail on assault charges.

The incident remains under investigation.